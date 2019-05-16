Day 2064 one of those days

I was going to paint but NO. Not to be I did get an entry into the SC Watermedia Show.

Waiting was the winner. Course I entered this copy.

I had a few other choices. Hmm

I think they rejected this one. Then it got third in Ga. go figure. Matthew. Really like this one. Henry. A little dark. Barbara. Ehhhrhododendrons too old. they never like these flowers. Too bad I love them. rather like the chickens. I love dot. Mike didnt. Voted off the island. Potter. Done in a class so not eligible.

Livia. Ditto Potter remark. Usually you can but not this year. This was my first choice 😵😵😵😖 maybe I will just repaint her so I so can enter her where ever I want.

Ferrier. Meant to enter him. Hmm always next fall.

And I do love a good rooster. They always have a tude. Abt 20 Choices!!

And that’s a wrap folks. Time for a very late dinner.

Margaret who is hungry. It’s only 8 pm. Xoxoxox

2 thoughts on “Day 2064 one of those days

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    This is a winner for sure. Gorgeous work, wonderful subject. Who is She? Good to see you today. Alexis

    Sent from Mail for Windows 10

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s