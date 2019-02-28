Day 2001 That’s a number!😳🤗

Drawing the back porch squirrels. Might need some more words.
And maybe I liked it better as a sketch?! Especially like the squirrel on the top left. Like the fact that he’s just a few lines drawn quickly but you know he’s a squirrel.
I painted it with this FanFare paint set my friend Mike sent me. The colors are nice and intense with a regular brush. They also moisten easily.
I did try once again to use the water brush but rather stick with a sable or a black velvet.
Just can’t get the hang of squeezing enough water to soften edges w a waterbrush.
I do think this is a handy compact gadget to have in your purse or car to paint with on the spur of the moment. Has everything. 43 juicy rich colors a mixing palette a sponge and the brush.
I will use it again. Thanks Mike!
Margaret off for a walk before it rains Xoxoxox
