Day 2000 🤗🍾💥🎉🤗

So what did I do today on this landmark day I watched some landmark testimony on CBS.
Michael Cohen. I kept several views going so I could flip between them
As he turns his head. Got a little blue on the lower face. Oh well. There’s more powe.
Ruth and I thought it would be a piece of cake to draw him. We decided that was a big NOPE.
So hard to draw.
I used 9 watercolor pencils. And mostly I used the Venetian Red a dark fleshy tan color.
Superaquabee sketchbook
OOOOOO the new sofa and chair are here. They are just PERFECT!’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾
Margaret excited to be off to Dr Sketchys. Finally starting back up tonite. Already packed.
What do you bet more drawings tomorrow??
Drawing the Cohen hearings #Cohen #dnc #ink #sketching #dailydrawing #uscongress #politics #judiciary