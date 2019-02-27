Day 2000 🤗🍾💥🎉🤗

So what did I do today on this landmark day I watched some landmark testimony on CBS.

Drawing the talking heads

Michael Cohen. I kept several views going so I could flip between them

As he turns his head. Got a little blue on the lower face. Oh well. There’s more powe.

Ruth and I thought it would be a piece of cake to draw him. We decided that was a big NOPE.

So hard to draw.

I used 9 watercolor pencils. And mostly I used the Venetian Red a dark fleshy tan color.

Superaquabee sketchbook

OOOOOO the new sofa and chair are here. They are just PERFECT!’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾

Margaret excited to be off to Dr Sketchys. Finally starting back up tonite. Already packed.

What do you bet more drawings tomorrow??

Drawing the Cohen hearings #Cohen #dnc #ink #sketching #dailydrawing #uscongress #politics #judiciary