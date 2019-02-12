Day 1886 The Mario Party is Over 😓

I did this drawing of him while he was helping a couple of other students. Now to get it painted. Should be fun. Have lots of great pics of him to paint from.

Laughing with Mario. Something else he does well.

Mario is super tall. At least 6’3 or 6′ 4″ tall and thin.

Margaret packing to go home in the am. Art show opens on Thursday. Loose ends to tie up there too. Xoxoxoxo

50 shades of brown with @marioarobinson @aliapainter #grisaille #fabriano #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #northcarolina #raleigh #marioarobinson #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nudesketch #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart