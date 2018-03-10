Did I say been cleaning an purging for the last couple of days. I dunno what’s wrong with me. I am NOT a cleaner but my house is getting so clean it’s ridiculous.
byway this one is from back at New Years when I took my grandkids to Hippo Hop in Atlanta on a 15 degree day. I drew it as watched them race around. Henry’s wearing the red hooded jacket and is in it three times. Lilies weren’t a purple coat and is in it twice. That child loves a skirt. Anyway a fun place.
and a sculpey Bear I made for Henry.
Now I am tired from my cleaning so nite nite. Margaret xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “Day 1219 Hmm Hippo Hop”
Your art is so real…always leads us to want to know the story behind it!
Babysitting grandchildren and took them to the hippo hop to get them out of the house when it was too cold. 15 degrees that day. They adore hippo hop. Other than my feet freezing so did I. They were so busy I didn’t have to keep a sharp eye on them. Danger free zone.
